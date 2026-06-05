There are currently more than 1,200 comments on X, and a quick scan shows that virtually every one is from a Fenerbahce fan. Tedesco was sacked by the Istanbul giants at the end of April in a shock move—just after the team's second league defeat.

The club's passionate support was sent into a frenzy, prompting President Sadettin Saran to announce just one day later that he would not stand for re-election at the weekend's ballot. The bond between Tedesco and the Fener faithful was also evident offline, at two separate airports.

The scene resembled a siege: chaos erupted both when he departed the Turkish capital and upon his arrival in Stuttgart. Supporters said goodbye in tears, and Tedesco could only reach his exit with help from police and security.