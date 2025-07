This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Heat land Norman Powell, Clippers receive John Collins as part of stunning 3-team NBA trade The LA Clippers have traded Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a stunning three-team deal Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Miami, L.A., Utah involved in astonishing three-team trade

Miami gets Norman Powell ; L.A. gets John Collins

Utah gets Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a 2027 LAC 2nd-round pick