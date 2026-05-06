He's set to take charge of the silverware: Ole Book creates a new role at BVB

During his professional career, Hille played for VfL Bochum and Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's 2. Bundesliga. He also spent three seasons with Borussia Dortmund's reserve side between 2007 and 2010.

Hille holds a UEFA A licence and, following his retirement from playing in 2015, moved into coaching and administration at Arminia. He worked in marketing and as assistant to the managing director before spending seven years as assistant manager at the East Westphalian club, a role he held from 2016 to 2023. Book appointed him to the new role at Dortmund after consulting with Paul Schaffran, the head of the club's youth academy.

This term, the Bundesliga's second-placed side has sent out four players on loan: Diant Ramaj (24, 1. FC Heidenheim), Julien Duranville (20, FC Basel), Cole Campbell (20, 1899 Hoffenheim) and Kjell Wätjen (20, VfL Bochum).