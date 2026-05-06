"He'll probably still play a part!" Kompany explains Bayern Munich's surprise change to the starting line-up against PSG

Davies's omission is unexpected, especially since Josip Stanisic was frequently exposed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the first leg and looked vulnerable defensively. Nevertheless, Stanisic kept his place in the starting XI. Davies did concede an unfortunate handball penalty in that match, but he otherwise performed well.

Nevertheless, he was substituted at half-time after picking up an early yellow card. Vincent Kompany later called the move a "precautionary measure" on DAZN. So why did Davies end up on the bench and Laimer return to the starting line-up?

"Phonzy will probably still play a part today," said Kompany. However, Laimer and Stanisic had been "consistent throughout the season" and also knew the Parisian opponents inside out: "They've played against Paris many times and always done well. That's why I have complete confidence in them."