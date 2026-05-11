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Harry Maguire claims Leny Yoro can become an 'all-time great' in glowing assessment of 'amazing' Man Utd team-mate
High praise for ‘exceptional’ Yoro
The 20-year-old Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford in a £52 million deal from Lille in 2024, in a transfer race that saw United beat out competition from European heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain.
Speaking to DHL Express about the young defender's trajectory, Maguire said: "Leny Yoro has all the attributes, the talent, and the potential to have whatever career he wants. It’s exceptional to see someone playing centre-back in the Premier League at his age, especially at a club like Manchester United. He’s doing an amazing job and there is still so much more he can improve on. Hopefully, in 10 or 15 years’ time, we’re sitting here putting his name in that bracket of the all-time greats."
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Establishing the future defensive core
The praise did not stop with Yoro, as Maguire also identified Ayden Heaven as the other half of what he expects to be United's long-term central defensive pairing. Heaven, 19, made the switch from rivals Arsenal in 2025 and has already established himself within the first-team setup with 17 appearances this term, thriving under the tutelage of Michael Carrick.
Maguire is convinced that the duo will be the foundation of the club's success for the next decade. "I’ve been very impressed with Ayden Heaven since he broke into the team," the United veteran added. "In five or six years’ time, I believe he and Leny Yoro could be the central defensive partnership for this club. The talent is there; now it’s down to them to keep working hard and pushing. They both have amazing futures ahead of them here."
The role of leadership at Old Trafford
Despite being stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag in 2023, Maguire has enjoyed a personal resurgence this season. Having initially looked like he was heading for the exit door, the 33-year-old has instead proven his worth as a vital mentor for the younger players in the squad, recently signing a contract extension that keeps him at the club until at least 2027.
Reflecting on his role as a leader in the dressing room, Maguire explained: "Leadership is vital in the dressing room and around the club because you don’t win anything without people who set high standards and help the younger lads feel confident on the pitch. The best teams always have a balance of great leaders and experience within the squad."
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Transition and success under Carrick
The development of Yoro and Heaven has coincided with a significant upturn in form for United. After a period of stagnation under Ruben Amorim, the club has found its rhythm again under interim boss Carrick. The former midfielder steered the Red Devils to Champions League qualification with three games to spare, providing a stable platform for the youngsters to grow.