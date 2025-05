This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Harry Kane will come back' - Gary Neville convinced Bayern star will return to Premier League as former Man Utd star makes transfer prediction H. Kane Bayern Munich Bundesliga Premier League Transfers Gary Neville has predicted that Bayern Munich star Harry Kane will return to the Premier League after having won the first title of his career. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kane wins Bundesliga - first career title

Could head back to the Premier League

Neville believes that return to England is on Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Bundesliga FCB BMG Match preview