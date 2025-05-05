VIDEO: 'What a night!' - Hungover Harry Kane admits to 'feeling it a bit this morning' after celebrating first trophy of his career with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich
Harry Kane admits to “feeling it a bit” after celebrating the first trophy of his career, with a hangover being carried into Bayern Munich training.
- England captain has broken trophy curse
- Celebrated wildly with team-mates & staff
- Will get his hands on title this Saturday