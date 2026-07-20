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Hannah Waddingham admits to Ted Lasso ‘ebbing away’ fear after being left hanging by Jason Sudeikis on return to AFC Richmond for Season 4
The fear of losing Rebecca Welton
For fans of AFC Richmond, the long wait for new content following the conclusion of Season 3 in 2023 felt like an eternity. For Waddingham, the uncertainty was even more personal as she worried that the iconic role of Rebecca Welton might have slipped through her fingers for good.
Reflecting on the period between seasons, Waddingham said to The Guardian: "There were always rumblings. Of course, we finished with Keeley handing Rebecca the women’s team, so I actually thought it was going to come around quicker than it has. When it didn’t, you start to think, is that it? Is that ebbing away?"
The cast, she says, remain "thick as thieves", and are constantly in touch, but she had begun to feel sad about the possibility she might never play Rebecca again. "It sounds silly and theatrical, but if you’ve really felt a bond with them, losing a character is like losing a friend."
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Sudeikis and the Season 4 roadmap
The future of Ted Lasso has always rested largely on the shoulders of Sudeikis, the show’s creator and lead star. While the third season was originally framed as the conclusion of a specific trilogy, the door was left open for more stories within the Richmond universe.
Waddingham’s genuine passion for the sport has only grown since she took on the role of a club owner. She keeps in close contact with several high-profile figures in the professional game, highlighting the impact the show has had on her real-life interests.
"I’m more into women’s football than men’s," she revealed, noting that England internationals Leah Williamson and Jill Scott have become significant figures in her life.
Defending the game and fighting hostility
Beyond the fictional world of Richmond, Waddingham has become a vocal supporter of female athletes who face online abuse and media hostility. She recently spent time with England goalkeeper Mary Earps, discussing the backlash the shot-stopper received following the release of her autobiography. Waddingham expressed total shock at the level of vitriol directed toward the Lioness star. "I was out with Earps, recently."
This protective instinct extends to her own career and how she is perceived in the industry. Waddingham is famously no-nonsense when it comes to professionalism and respect on set and on the red carpet. She recalled a viral moment at the Olivier Awards where she called out a photographer for making sexist remarks. "I know where you’re going with this," she said when the topic was raised.
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An 'overnight success' after two decades
While Ted Lasso catapulted her to Hollywood stardom, leading to roles in Mission: Impossible and The Fall Guy, Waddingham is quick to remind people that she spent decades grafting in musical theatre. She views her current success as the result of 25 years of hard work rather than a sudden stroke of luck.
Returning to the world of Ted Lasso represents more than just another job for Waddingham; it is a homecoming to a character that changed her life. As she prepares for the premiere of Season 4 on August 5, 2026, she is focused on delivering a performance that does justice to the fans and the theatre people who formed her.
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