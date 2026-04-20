The long road pays off: Haji Wright’s journey takes the USMNT striker to the Premier League with Coventry

If you were told a decade ago that Haji Wright was bound for the Premier League, your answer would be pretty straightforward: "Yeah, that's about right!"
At that time, Wright was one of American soccer's most hyped prospects, who was bound for one of Germany's bigger clubs in Schalke. There were so many reasons to believe in Wright. He had so much potential.
The path to the Premier League, though? It was one defined more by perseverance than potential. Wright's road to the top of English soccer was a long one. It included stops at seven clubs in six different countries. It included six straight double-digit seasons scattered across three different leagues. And, as of this weekend, it includes one all-important promotion that sends him to the Premier League.
On Saturday, Wright and Coventry City sealed their spot in the Premier League next season thanks to a scoreless draw with Blackburn Rovers. While Wright came off the bench this weekend, he has been instrumental in his club's promotion push. He has the second-most goals in the Championship this season and just needs one more goal to set a single-season career high on a personal level.
This season has been the best of Wright's career, and that's happening at the perfect time. With a World Cup coming and a Premier League leap in the very near future, Wright's journey has him right where everyone expected he'd be, even if the road there was as unpredictable as they come.