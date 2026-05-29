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'Something very serious & major' caused Xabi Alonso's sacking at Real Madrid, claims Guti
Guti questions Alonso’s sudden Real Madrid exit
Alonso’s time at Real Madrid came to an abrupt end after the club dismissed him in January, only months after appointing him. The decision surprised many given the expectation that Alonso would lead a long-term rebuild at the Santiago Bernabeu. Former Madrid midfielder Guti has now suggested there was more behind the sacking than poor results.
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Guti points to dressing room unrest
Speaking on the Bajo los palos programme with Iker Casillas, Guti claimed the speed of the decision pointed towards serious internal problems. Having spent 15 years in Madrid’s first team after progressing through La Fabrica, Guti argued that Florentino Perez would not normally abandon a major project so quickly unless something significant had happened behind the scenes.
"Something very serious happened for Alonso to leave like that," Guti said. "Xabi was not a five-month or one-year project. He was a long-term project. Knowing Florentino, he does not make this kind of decision unless something serious and major happened. I think something strange happened in the dressing room for this to end like this."
Concerns grow over Madrid’s direction
While Madrid still possess elite attacking talent, Guti believes the side has become too dependent on individual moments rather than a strong collective structure. He also suggested the changing makeup of the dressing room has weakened the unity traditionally associated with the club.
"What doesn’t it lack? It’s a team that is missing many things," he added. "Defensively, it concedes too many goals. Offensively, almost all of its attacking production depends on Vinicius [Junior] or [Kylian] Mbappe. Collectively, this team is lacking a lot. Having more local players made the group stronger. When there are players from all over the world, it is very difficult to build a group. Before, it was easier."
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Madrid face pressure to rebuild quickly
Real Madrid now face mounting pressure to restore stability after failing to win any trophies this season. Questions remain over the dressing room environment, while concerns about the squad’s defensive structure and tactical balance continue to grow. The club's next steps will be closely monitored, especially as Los Blancos must appoint a permanent manager, as Alvaro Arbeloa has left the club. Furthermore, they face another major event, the presidential election on June 7th.