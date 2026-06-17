‘Sky’s the limit’ for Gio Reyna as USMNT star receives familiar advice from Kasey Keller on the back of World Cup wondergoal against Paraguay

Co-hosts got off to the best possible start at that tournament when rewriting the history books in a 4-1 victory over South American opposition. Christian Pulisic illuminated proceedings before being withdrawn at the interval, while Monaco striker Folarin Balogun - having been charged with the task of leading the line - helped himself to a brace.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were full value for their resounding win, with the final touches to that success being delivered by Reyna as he stepped off the bench to hit the net in spectacular style as the clock ran down.

In the eighth minute of stoppage-time, the classy 23-year-old playmaker picked up possession on the edge of the box, took a couple of steps forward and prodded a trivela strike with the outside of his right boot beyond the despairing dive of Orlando Gill.

There has never been any doubt that Reyna is capable of conjuring up moments of such magic, but form and fitness issues have prevented him from displaying those qualities as often as he would like.