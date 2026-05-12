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Gio Reyna relieved to end 16-month goal drought but is reluctant to answer ‘arrogant’ USMNT World Cup question
Ending the long wait for a goal
The 23-year-old playmaker finally saw his luck turn on Saturday, ghosting into the area to meeting a pass from Rocco Reitz with a clinical first-time finish. Although Moenchengladbach ultimately fell to a 3-1 defeat against Augsburg, the personal milestone was significant for a player who has endured a difficult period of stagnation.
It marked Reyna’s first club goal since January 2025, back when he was still wearing the yellow and black of Borussia Dortmund. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the USMNT star expressed his satisfaction: "It´s been a little while but in the end I´m just happy to score. In the end it didn´t matter too much but more than that it was good to get a good chunk of minutes and I felt like I had a pretty good performance overall."
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The dilemma of World Cup selection
With the World Cup squad announcement looming on May 26, Reyna was pressed on whether he has done enough to secure a seat on the plane. However, the midfielder was wary of how his response might be interpreted by the public and his new manager, Mauricio Pochettino. He described the query as a "hard question to answer."
Reyna elaborated on the mental tightrope he has to walk when discussing his status in the national team setup. "If I say no, I´m not backing myself. And if I say yes, it´s the arrogant answer where I feel like I should be there," he admitted.
"I love the staff. I love the players. I love the national team. Obviously whatever happens, happens. Really hoping and wanting to be there to make an impact and achieve something great with the team, but the decision is out of my hands."
Overcoming a history of injuries
Despite his obvious talent, Reyna’s path has been frequently blocked by physical setbacks. He hasn't completed a full 90-minute league match in four years, a statistic that highlights his struggle for consistency at the domestic level. Since moving to Gladbach, he has often been utilized as an impact substitute rather than a regular starter.
Regardless of his club minutes, he remains a central figure for his country. Carrying the domestic legacy of his father, Claudio Reyna - who captained the U.S. at two World Cups - the younger Reyna maintained that being selected would be "an honor."
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Moving past previous tournament drama
The 2026 tournament represents a chance for a fresh start for Reyna. His experience at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was famously overshadowed by a public fallout with former coach Gregg Berhalter, leading to a lack of playing time. Reyna had previously told the media that the upcoming tournament was his long-term target when he moved to Gladbach.
Having experienced what he described as "frustration and disappointment" in the past, the midfielder is eager to ensure his second World Cup experience is defined by his output on the pitch rather than headlines off it.