Getty Images
Gio Reyna challenged to 'reach that bar' with USMNT as Mauricio Pochettino expected to tell Monchengladbach star to do even MORE to make World Cup squad
Form & fitness challenges for Reyna
Reyna is unquestionably one of the most naturally gifted performers at the United States’ disposal. He has been tipped for the top since bursting onto the senior scene as a teenager, with a similar career path to fellow countryman Christian Pulisic being trodden when linking up with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
Over 140 appearances were taken in for BVB, scoring 19 goals, but those numbers would have been considerably higher were it not for a string of unfortunate injuries. A fresh start is now being embraced with Gladbach - with more tests on form and fitness fronts being faced there.
Will Reyna make the USMNT squad for 2026 World Cup?
Reyna did impress during his last international camp, registering goal number nine for his country in a friendly win over Paraguay, but questions continue to be asked of whether - having endured a tough time at the 2022 World Cup - he will be involved at another major tournament on home soil.
Quizzed on whether the creative 23-year-old is in a position where a World Cup berth is his to lose, ex-USMNT goalkeeper Friedel - speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - told GOAL: “With Mauricio it is different, you have to go and impress and then you have to improve. There is no ‘you did well for me last month, you did well the month before’. That’s not how he goes about his business.
“Once you impress, he will put a little higher bar on you and then you have to reach that bar. Then he will see if you can go again. The way that he performed, and I don’t know how he conducted himself in training, but let’s say it was positive, then they will watch him now with his club and see when he comes into camp again in March if he is lower. If so, he is already down in their minds again. If he comes in the same or higher, then he has impressed again.
“That’s how they work. It’s the metrics, it’s building a squad of players that need to win - which is a better word than ‘want’ to win. What he has done right now is very good for him getting his foot back in the door. It’s not his to lose. Everyone goes on a level playing field, which is very different to what the US has been previously.”
Getty Images
Hot prospect: How Reyna can prove his worth
Reyna knows that he faces fierce competition for places, and that he needs to steer clear of more spells on the treatment table in order to prove his worth. Friedel has previously told GOAL of how a hot prospect makes another global gathering: “With Gio, a lot of unfortunate stuff from the last World Cup, then injury after injury after injury. Talented, talented player. For Gio, he needs minutes and he needs not to be injured. Then we can see before the World Cup if he is ready. If he is, if he has a run of four or five months with no injuries, playing lots of minutes, he’s in the squad.
“He’s a really talented player, one of the better ones we have. But he really does need to play. When I took the job at Besiktas, I was over at the Copa America and was watching. You could just tell there was something a little bit off. It’s not his ability, that is there. That’s not it. His body has unfortunately not cooperated with this sport.
“Hopefully for him it goes well. He’s a really good kid and I hope he just stays fit, gets a run of games and then it will be down to Mauricio choosing him or not. I don’t like to see anybody get left out because of injury.”
- Getty Images Sport
2026 World Cup draw: When & where does it take place?
Excitement levels in the USMNT camp are about to build even further, with their opponents for the group stage of the 2026 World Cup set to be revealed when that draws take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC on December 5.
