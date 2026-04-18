Arsenal legend slams 'bottler' claims and reveals the secret behind 'The Invincibles' success as Mikel Arteta's men gear up for Man City showdown

While some managers rely on touchline theatrics, Silva revealed that the architect of that historic season, Arsene Wenger, operated with a calm but uncompromising authority. In what was his eighth season in charge of the Gunners, Wenger secured his third English Championship with the London club, marking their 13th league title in history. This ability to manage a squad of world-class egos was the ‘secret sauce’ that allowed the Invincibles to thrive under immense pressure during their 26-win campaign.

“[Wenger] was calm. I’ve worked with coaches who were far more agitated when demanding results. But he knew how to manage the group - he knew how to ‘press the right button’ for each player when necessary, whether individually or collectively,” Silva said.

He also noted that behind the Frenchman’s calm exterior was a clear meritocracy, saying: “He conveyed his ideas clearly and simply, making them easy to understand, but he demanded that everyone fulfill their role. After all, if you didn’t do your job, you were out of the team - it was as simple as that. He would put someone else in, and there was no argument.”