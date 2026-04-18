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'We're there to win!' - Mikel Arteta bites back at suggestions Arsenal will play for draw at Man City as Bukayo Saka ruled out
Arsenal target Etihad statement
The North London side head into the weekend with a six-point lead over the Cityzens, though Pep Guardiola’s side possess a game in hand. While a point would keep the title race in Arsenal's control, Arteta has promised a bold approach to end the club's 22-year wait for a league title. Despite a recent shock defeat to Bournemouth, Arteta is determined to avoid a repeat of the pragmatic 0-0 draw from two years ago, which drew criticism from City stars regarding Arsenal’s "mentality" in high-stakes games.
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Arteta demands winning mentality
Speaking ahead of the trip to Manchester, Arteta was clear that his side will not be playing for a stalemate. The Spaniard emphasised that the preparation has focused entirely on how to hurt the triple champions in their own backyard.
"We want to win the game," Arteta stated. "We are there to win the game. We haven’t talked about that [a draw]. We need to win the game. And we are preparing to win the game. There will be no difference to any stadium we have been to in the last five years. There’s no change there."
Reflecting on past defensive performances at the Etihad, he added: "We're not going to propose a game like this because we never do that. Sometimes the opponent is that good that forces you to be there and in City's case you're going to have moments that you do the same, deep in your box for periods of time, and that's the reality."
Selection headaches and injury updates
Selection issues have complicated the build-up, with star winger Saka officially ruled out due to a persistent Achilles problem. While captain Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber face late fitness tests, the absence of Saka leaves a significant void on the right flank.
"Bukayo is out, that's for sure," he said. "He's just starting to do some stuff, so let's see that progression, how quickly we can go through it, and then wait, but at the moment it's not about that."
"We’ve had to cope with that [injuries] all season and if you look back at the stages and the players that we've missed for big, big, big periods and where we are, it's not normal where we are. But we have coped with that because of our mentality and the solutions that we find, the way the players have stepped up in this moment. And we are where we are. We are still very strong and we will remain the same way."
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Gunners face season-defining test
Sunday's clash represents the ultimate test of Arsenal's maturity as they look to hold off another late-season surge from City. With Guardiola claiming the race is "over" for his side if they lose, the atmosphere at the Etihad is expected to be electric for this top-of-the-table duel.
Beyond the domestic drama, Arsenal have a Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid on the horizon. Maintaining momentum is essential, and after recently securing back-to-back European semi-finals for the first time in club history, Arteta’s men will be eager to prove they can balance the pressure of a double pursuit.