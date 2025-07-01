This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Giants trading TE Darren Waller to Miami Dolphins for 2026 sixth-round pick NFL Giants TE Darren Waller, who is unretiring, is making his return to the NFL with Miami Dolphins Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below A year after announcing his retirement, TE Darren Waller is back in the NFL

Dolphins finalizing Waller trade in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick

Dolphins finalizing Waller trade in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick

Miami is also getting a 2027 conditional seventh-round selection