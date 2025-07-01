This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas RaidersGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Giants trading TE Darren Waller to Miami Dolphins for 2026 sixth-round pick

NFL

Giants TE Darren Waller, who is unretiring, is making his return to the NFL with Miami Dolphins

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • A year after announcing his retirement, TE Darren Waller is back in the NFL
  • Dolphins finalizing Waller trade in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick
  • Miami is also getting a 2027 conditional seventh-round selection
Watch NFL Network live on Fubo (free-trial)
Find the best deals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta