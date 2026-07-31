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FBL-BEL-CROKY CUP-UNION SAINT-GILLOISE-ANDERLECHTAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Ghana international dragged from car and robbed of Rolex and mobile phone by five attackers after leaving nightclub in brutal attack caught on video

M. Fuseini
Union St.Gilloise
First Division A
Ghana

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise forward Mohammed Fuseini was violently dragged from his car and robbed of his Rolex watch and mobile phone by five attackers outside a Brussels nightclub on Sunday morning. A team-mate captured the brutal assault on camera, aiding police in making an arrest as the judicial investigation continues.

  • Five attackers ambush Fuseini

    Saint-Gilloise forward Fuseini became the victim of a violent street robbery on Avenue Louise in Brussels at around 6:30am after leaving the 'Bloody Louis' nightclub. The 24-year-old Ghanaian international was forcibly dragged from his car, which was parked barely 300 metres away, by five hooded men. Despite fighting back, Fuseini was overpowered and held in a headlock by three attackers, who stole his mobile phone and a Rolex Datejust valued between €8,000 and €14,000.


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    Club and prosecutor comment

    The assault was filmed on a mobile phone by a team-mate walking behind him, which helped police quickly identify the perpetrators.

    The club confirmed the forward's condition after he was taken to hospital: "The footage from last Sunday is particularly disturbing. He subsequently went to the hospital for a check-up and received excellent care from the Brussels police, whom we warmly thank for their outstanding work. His injuries are minor, and he resumed training yesterday."

    The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed a 23 year old suspect has been remanded in custody at Haren prison after stolen items were recovered at his home, in a statement quoted by Het Laatste Nieuws: "Three individuals fell victim to a violent robbery while heading to their vehicle in Brussels. According to initial findings from the investigation, several individuals attacked them and stole various valuables, including watches, phones, and personal belongings."

    The suspect's lawyer, Samuel Rosenblatt, confirmed his client's detention on charges of gang robbery with violence: "I cannot say anything further about that, as the judicial investigation is still ongoing. My client is aware of the severity of the facts and regrets them."

  • Prosecution pursues gang charges

    The Brussels prosecutor requested an investigating judge and charged the suspect, who reportedly has no prior criminal record, on counts of violent gang robbery. Two of the three victims sustained injuries that resulted in a temporary incapacity for work.

    For Fuseini, a popular dressing room figure who has scored 14 goals in 71 appearances for RUSG and is under contract until 2028, the traumatic event comes as an off field setback after muscle, ankle and hamstring injuries forced him to miss 25 matches across 145 days during the 2025-26 season.

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    Fuseini focuses on recovery

    Fuseini is now focusing on his physical and mental recovery after returning to first team training this week. The striker, who scored the winning goal in the cup final against Anderlecht last season, is expected to return to action shortly. Meanwhile, Brussels law enforcement authorities are continuing their judicial investigation to establish the full circumstances of the attack and track down the four remaining accomplices.

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