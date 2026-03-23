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VIDEO: 'Gary Neville's a w*nker!' - Man Utd legend shushes City fan after foul-mouthed abuse rains down from Wembley stands during Carabao Cup final
Neville targeted by fan during Carabao Cup final
Neville was in attendance at Wembley to co-commentate on City's 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final, with hometown hero O'Reilly scoring twice to earn Pep Guardiola's side victory and prolong the Gunners' trophy draught.
However, while City fans were in a celebratory mood at full-time, one supporter took things way too far. After being called a "red c***" and a "w****r", Neville put a finger to his lips in a shushing gesture before being asked, "Where's your club? Where's your team?". After the former right-back sent some words of his own back in response, the supporter laughed frantically before Neville went to sit down again alongside commentator Peter Drury.
Watch the clip
WARNING: The video below features extreme foul language.
Neville calls out Arteta over Kepa decision
One of the big pre-match talking points was Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's decision to pick Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal ahead of Premier League and Champions League regular David Raya. Kepa ended up making a costly mistake that allowed O'Reilly to head in his first goal before bagging his second minutes later.
The Spanish shot-stopper had been slowing down play when in possession, which Neville described as "nonsense" and later quipped: “Keepers need to stop putting their foot on the ball for 35 seconds. You’re telling your opponents you have no intensity.
"Arsenal have lost the game in their own six-yard box, doing this. You just encourage City.
“Games like this, you’re just sending signals to each other. City will be thinking, ‘They don’t fancy it as much in this second half, we’re gonna go for it.'”
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal's bid to end trophy draught continues
Arsenal had been hoping Sunday would be the perfect opportunity to end their near six-year trophy draught and inject more momentum into the last few months of their campaign. However, they failed to produce when it mattered and must now make sure the defeat does not impact them psychologically as they bid to lift silverware in three other competitions.
The north Londoners still hold a commanding position in the Premier League title race, boasting a nine-point lead over City having played a game more, while they also have a Champions League quarter-final against Sporting CP and an FA Cup clash with Southampton to look forward to after the international break.
City, meanwhile, will be hoping to cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the English top flight while targeting FA Cup glory themselves, with Guardiola's outfit taking on Liverpool in the quarter-finals.
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