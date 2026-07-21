Gary Neville claims Argentina 'played like a bag of sh*t' in World Cup final loss to Spain & calls out overreliance on Lionel Messi

Speaking to Sky Bet, Neville admitted he admired Argentina's resilience but insisted their overall performance deserved heavy criticism.

"I did say that my first comments were to admire them," he said. "But they played terribly, let's be clear, they played poorly in the game. What I'd say is: if they stayed in the game, you've got to hand it to them. Well done to them, but they played like a bag of s***."

He doubled down on that verdict, adding: "If it looks like s*** and it smells like s***, it's s*** to be fair. What we watched in the final was a performance that was poor, and they've played poorly at times."