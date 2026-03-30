Gary Lineker tells Mikel Arteta he's employing 'Sir Alex Ferguson' tactic as clutch of Arsenal regulars withdraw from international duty

The race for the Premier League crown is entering its final stretch, and Lineker believes Arteta is using every trick in the book to ensure his side stays ahead. Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the former England striker noted the similarities between the Spaniard's current management of his squad and the infamous methods used by legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson was famously protective of his players during international windows, often applying pressure to ensure key figures avoided unnecessary friendly matches. Lineker sees a pattern emerging at the Emirates, stating: "Interestingly a couple of Arsenal players have pulled out of this squad now. Both [Bukayo] Saka and Declan Rice have gone. They joined people like [William] Saliba and Gabriel and one or two other players. I think Arteta is playing a Sir Alex role here."