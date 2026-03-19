Galatasaray coach slams 'worst referee in the world' after Liverpool demolition

Despite his anger toward the officials, Buruk was candid about his team's shortcomings. He acknowledged that Galatasaray failed to match the level required to compete with a European heavyweight, despite the heroics of his goalkeeper.

"Nothing went right in the match," he added. "Our choices, our wrong decisions during the game...you can lose a match, but we didn't deserve to win in terms of our performance. We needed to do much better, but we couldn't. We conceded 4 goals, gave away many chances. Ugurcan Cakir did a good job, but it still ended 4-0. I'm very upset."

He concluded with an apology to the traveling supporters, noting the lack of experience in his squad. The coach said: "We gave our fans hope, but we couldn't follow through. We are a new team; many of our players are playing at this level in the Champions League for the first time. We have few players who have played in the round of 16. I congratulate our players for their effort, but I also apologize to our fans."