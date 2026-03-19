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Galatasaray coach slams 'worst referee in the world' after Liverpool demolition
A night of frustration on Merseyside
The Turkish giants traveled to Anfield with hope after a narrow first-leg win, but those dreams were systematically dismantled by a ruthless Liverpool performance. While the 4-0 scoreline suggested total dominance, the narrative in the visitors' camp was centered on the officiating.
Buruk’s side struggled to cope with the Premier League team’s intensity, finding themselves overwhelmed in transition. However, the manager's primary grievance lay with the lack of protection afforded to his marquee striker, Victor Osimhen, who was subjected to a physical battle throughout the round of 16 second-leg tie.
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The manager's scathing assessment
In a heated post-match press conference, Buruk did not hold back. He felt his side was unfairly targeted by a referee who failed to meet the standards required for a high-stakes European knockout fixture.
"[Ibrahima] Konate committed fouls very easily in Victor Osimhen's position," Buruk stated as quoted by Hurriyet. "While we were expecting the world's best referee, the world's worst referee managed the match. Liverpool clearly deserved to win."
The loss was compounded by a growing injury list, with Buruk confirming: "Noa Lang has a serious injury to his finger. He will go to the hospital here. Victor Osimhen also has pain."
Honesty amid the rubble
Despite his anger toward the officials, Buruk was candid about his team's shortcomings. He acknowledged that Galatasaray failed to match the level required to compete with a European heavyweight, despite the heroics of his goalkeeper.
"Nothing went right in the match," he added. "Our choices, our wrong decisions during the game...you can lose a match, but we didn't deserve to win in terms of our performance. We needed to do much better, but we couldn't. We conceded 4 goals, gave away many chances. Ugurcan Cakir did a good job, but it still ended 4-0. I'm very upset."
He concluded with an apology to the traveling supporters, noting the lack of experience in his squad. The coach said: "We gave our fans hope, but we couldn't follow through. We are a new team; many of our players are playing at this level in the Champions League for the first time. We have few players who have played in the round of 16. I congratulate our players for their effort, but I also apologize to our fans."
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Focus shifts back to domestic glory
Following their European exit, Galatasaray must quickly pivot back to the Super Lig where they currently sit at the top of the table. Their domestic form remains strong, having secured four wins and one loss in their last five league outings, maintaining a four-point lead over nearest rivals Fenerbahce. Cimbom will next face Trabzonspor in the Super Lig in early April.
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