Gabriel Jesus puts Bukayo Saka at 'same table' as Vinicius Junior & Raphinha as he heaps praise on 'humble' Arsenal team-mate

Beyond the technical ability that has seen Saka become Arsenal's talisman, Jesus expressed deep admiration for the winger's character. Brazilian notes that Saka has remained remarkably grounded while shouldering the responsibility of being a leading figure at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus said: "I'm a big fan of Bukayo's personality because this guy is so humble. And he's strong, but so humble. Today in football it's not something that is easy, to see someone that comes from academy and then being so big in the club or in the team or in football, and then he has stayed the same."