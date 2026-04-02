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Gabriel Jesus puts Bukayo Saka at 'same table' as Vinicius Junior & Raphinha as he heaps praise on 'humble' Arsenal team-mate
'They're all the same'
Jesus compared Saka to his three Brazil national team colleagues, having worked closely with the England international at Arsenal for the last four years. “He is at the same table. They are all the same,” Jesus said on Rio Ferdinand Presents. “Of course, we’re talking about different styles and momentum, but they all have their qualities and have made an impact in big moments. So Bukayo is there as well. Obviously, you still need to win trophies, but he will get them.”
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Humility behind the talent
Beyond the technical ability that has seen Saka become Arsenal's talisman, Jesus expressed deep admiration for the winger's character. Brazilian notes that Saka has remained remarkably grounded while shouldering the responsibility of being a leading figure at the Emirates Stadium.
Jesus said: "I'm a big fan of Bukayo's personality because this guy is so humble. And he's strong, but so humble. Today in football it's not something that is easy, to see someone that comes from academy and then being so big in the club or in the team or in football, and then he has stayed the same."
Confidence in the quest for glory
As the season enters its final stretch, the Brazil international is making no secret of his optimism. Having seen the growth of players like Saka and the overall maturity of the Arsenal squad under Mikel Arteta, Jesus is convinced that 2026 could be the year the Premier League trophy returns to the club for the first time in over two decades.
"I'm very confident. Very confident, because we are in a good place and we have amazing squad," the striker added. "I believe 100% that this season we are doing something."
Arsenal's title charge
Saka’s form has been instrumental in keeping Arteta’s side at the summit of the Premier League table. Arsenal currently hold a nine-point lead over Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.
Jesus, who arrived at Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 with four league winners' medals already in his cabinet, feels the current squad is finally ready to cross the finish line after falling short in previous campaigns.