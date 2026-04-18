'TWO players coming to mark me!' - Gabriel opens up on Arsenal's prowess from corners & what goes through his mind at every single set-piece

Gabriel has been a transformative figure in North London, not just for his defensive solidity but for his remarkable output in the opposing penalty area. Having recently surpassed his 250th appearance for the club, the Brazilian is closing in on Laurent Koscielny's goalscoring record for an Arsenal defender. The secret, he suggests, lies in a striker's instinct that dates back to his formative years in South America.

“I think it’s quite good,” Gabriel told the Gunners' official website. “I’m happy to score when I can, I know it’s close to the record at Arsenal now. I want to be in the history of this club, so I would love to get that as well. When I was young I played up front so I scored a lot of goals. It’s obviously a lot harder to do that as a defender, but I’ve worked at it and I’ve learned a lot. I work a lot on it in training, like we all do. People might talk about Gabi scoring at corners, but it’s group work. We work all together on a team on set-pieces and they all help me like I try to help them.”