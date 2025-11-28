Getty Images Sport
Former Chelsea employee could face 10-year jail sentence after admitting to defrauding club of over £200,000
Long-serving treasury manager faces jail after four-year fraud
Walsh entered her plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, confirming the charge of fraud by abuse of position relating to offences committed between June 2019 and October 2023. When asked how she wished to plead, she responded quietly: "Guilty." Magistrate Kieran O’Donnell informed Walsh that the scale of the fraud placed the offence beyond the magistrates’ sentencing powers.
Magistrate Kieran O'Donnell told Walsh: "You've been charged with an offence of fraud which exceeds £200,000 against Chelsea Football Club. You've pleaded guilty to the offence and it exceeds our powers in terms of sentencing. You'll need to be sent to a crown court for sentencing, where they have the appropriate powers."
- Getty Images Sport
Chelsea reported the fraud in 2022
Walsh, who has lived in Chelsea and worked for the football club for more than 20 years, was granted unconditional bail. She will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on a date yet to be determined. Under sentencing guidelines, the prosecution confirmed the case sits within category "A", meaning it carries a starting point of five years’ imprisonment and a potential range of three to six years.
Chelsea are understood to have discovered the financial wrongdoing in early 2022 and swiftly referred the matter to the police. Walsh’s LinkedIn profile indicates she was promoted to full-time treasury assistant in July 2020. Given her role, she was expected to safeguard the club’s financial interests, but those were responsibilities prosecutors say she "dishonestly abused" for several years.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Arsenal clash looms amid turbulence at Stamford Bridge
As the legal proceedings continue off the pitch, Chelsea are preparing for one of their most daunting fixtures of the season as they are set to host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Enzo Maresca's side have climbed into second place with three successive wins, but now face an opponent that has dominated this London rivalry in recent years. Chelsea have beaten Arsenal just once in their last 11 Premier League encounters and have not defeated Arsenal at Stamford Bridge for seven years. Arteta’s impact is central to that transformation. His first defeat as Arsenal manager came at the hands of Chelsea in December 2019. Since then, he has overseen seven wins in 11 meetings, giving him a 58.3 per cent win rate against the Blues, which is the third highest of any Premier League manager who has faced Chelsea at least ten times, behind only Pep Guardiola and Kenny Dalglish.
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta praises Chelsea’s strength ahead of derby
When asked whether Chelsea deserve to be viewed as legitimate title contenders, Arteta avoided inflammatory commentary and instead offered a measured assessment of his opponents.
The Spanish manager said: "I think we are all there, and they are there because they fully deserve what they have done in the last few years. I think the squad that they assembled, the numbers that they have, the quality that they have, the number of coaches they have, it makes sense that what is happening there is very, very positive and they deserve to be there."
When pressed on whether he still considers Chelsea the league’s most potent attacking side, Arteta added: "They were [the best last season], the sample now this season is early, so it's difficult to say. But it is one of the teams that I enjoy the most watching and they have a lot of fluidity, they have a lot of threat, they have a lot of individual talent, they are very clear what they want to do and that's why they are very tough."
The Sunday fixture is a potential six-pointer for Chelsea as they remain determined to chase down the Gunners in the title race. Three points will not only end the seven-year wait but propel them straight into a championship contender.
Advertisement