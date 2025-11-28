Mikel Arteta makes surprising Chelsea admission after admitting London rivals 'fully deserve' to be in Premier League title race

When asked if Chelsea are worthy title challengers, Arteta said: "I think we are all there, and they are there because they fully deserve what they have done in the last few years. I think the squad that they assembled, the numbers that they have, the quality that they have, the number of coaches they have it makes sense that what is happening there is very, very positive and they deserve to be there."

In reply to a question about whether he still views Chelsea as the league's best attacking force, he replied: "They were [the best last season], the sample now this season is early so it's difficult to say.

"But it is one of the teams that I enjoy the most watching and they have a lot of fluidity, they have a lot of threat, they have a lot of individual talent, they are very clear what they want to do and that's why they are very tough."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!