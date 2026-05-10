According to Portuguese newspaper "Record", the Magpies have targeted Luis Suárez of Sporting Lisbon.
Translated by
For €80 million, Nick Woltemade is set to face stiff competition at Newcastle United
Newcastle are actively seeking attacking reinforcements. After a disappointing campaign that rules out European football next term, the squad is set for a summer overhaul. At the same time, the club must sell players to meet Premier League financial rules. Star man Anthony Gordon, strongly linked with FC Bayern Munich, could be moved to raise funds.
Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and defender William Osula could also leave, each commanding a hefty fee; Bayern are also said to be monitoring Osula.
- Getty Images
Woltemade is not a regular starter and rarely features in attack.
Osula had recently earned a place in Newcastle's first team, despite reportedly reaching an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move after the club signed Woltemade and Yoane Wissa in the summer. The Magpies blocked the transfer and demanded he stay.
After a bright start—four goals in his first five appearances—Woltemade has been in and out of the side, mostly as a makeshift central midfielder when Eddie Howe has allowed him to feature. The 1.98-metre lanky forward, signed from VfB Stuttgart for €75 million, has contributed to 15 goals in 48 appearances for the Magpies.
Suárez posts incredible statistics for Sporting
Suarez—who shares his name with the Uruguayan striker but has no familial link—is enjoying a breathtaking season with Sporting. In 50 matches, he has scored 35 goals and provided nine assists. The Colombian, whose contract runs until 2030, could command a transfer fee of €80 million.
Meanwhile, reports link Sporting with Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke, valued at €75m, while Darwin Núñez represents a cheaper option. The Uruguayan's release from Al Hilal is said to have drawn Newcastle's interest for a free move this summer.