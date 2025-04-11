Flamengo Club World Cup Scouting Report: Can Brazilian giants make a run in a kind group after recent successes?

Flamengo have improved immensely under Felipe Luis, and will be a tough matchup at the Club World Cup

Flamengo are a club with a terrific legacy - but that hasn't always translated well onto the pitch. This was once a side that contributed numerous players to some of the great Brazil teams in the 1960s, '70s and '80s. But until relatively recently, they were a sleeping giant.

Under new management, the giant has awoken. Felipe Luis, the former Chelsea and Brazil defender, has brought life into the Flamengo setup, and last year led them to a cup win and strong league campaign. This is a seasoned squad, packed with players in their mid-20s, and led by an elite goalscoring forward in Pedro.

Their soccer isn't always spellbinding to watch, but Luis has shown with a strong spine that he can bring results back to a club that really deserves them. It would seem to be a kind group to test their credentials, too. Chelsea are runaway favorites, but Esperance de Tunis and a yet-to-be-determined fourth side - with Liga MX side Club Leon looking to appeal their expulsion - might not challenge as much.

A successful run can't be ruled out.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Flamengo with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Brazilian powerhouse at the tournament.