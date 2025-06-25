Five Teams To Watch at the 2025 NBA Draft

With the draft just around the corner, fans and analysts alike are buzzing with anticipation over where the next wave of rising stars will land ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The 2024 NBA Draft left fans feeling a little flat.

Following the electric buzz of Victor Wembanyama's arrival in 2023, last year's crop simply didn't deliver the same excitement. While it produced some solid talent, the class lacked a clear-cut superstar, and even a year later, the overall impact hasn't quite moved the needle.

This year, though, draft junkies have something to be excited about. The 2025 NBA Draft boasts both a marquee headliner and impressive depth. Duke's Cooper Flagg is the undisputed crown jewel and expected No. 1 pick, thanks to his elite all-around game and sky-high ceiling. Beyond him, there's plenty of value deeper into the lottery and even into the back half of the first round, a welcome change for scouts and GMs alike.

After weeks of whispers, speculation, and endless mock drafts, the moment of truth has arrived. The 2025 NBA Draft tips off this week in Brooklyn, once again split over two days, with Round 1 set for Wednesday and Round 2 following on Thursday.

Nothing's ever set in stone, but you can pretty much ink in Cooper Flagg to Dallas at No. 1 and Rutgers' Dylan Harper right behind him as the likely No. 2 selection.

Here's a look at the top teams hoping to fulfil their needs with smart picks.