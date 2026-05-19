Five DFB stars from VfB Stuttgart are affected! Julian Nagelsmann's next decision on the World Cup squad revealed

The decision is surprising, given Stiller's recent struggles under Nagelsmann. During the World Cup qualifiers, he started only once—in the opening 2-0 loss to Slovakia—and was left out of the final two matches.

He joined the most recent training camp only as a late replacement for the injured Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlovic. "He's an outstanding footballer with huge potential and consistently good performances, but he's up against Pavlo, whom I simply see as a tad ahead of him," the national coach explained in mid-March, when Stiller was again left out. "Especially regarding certain specific aspects, I don't currently see Angelo in the starting eleven, so we decided to fill the spots behind him differently."

Yet Stiller went on to start against Switzerland and Ghana, earning explicit praise from Nagelsmann, and those performances have now earned him a place on the World Cup plane.

By contrast, two players who featured in the Euro 2022 squad—Maximilian Mittelstädt and Chris Führich—will not travel to North America with the DFB party.