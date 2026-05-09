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Jonas Rütten

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FC Bayern news and rumours: A massive release clause is in play, and the club has reportedly approached an unexpected transfer target

Bundesliga
Transfers
Bayern Munich
T. Araujo
H. Ito
Benfica

FC Bayern are already assembling their squad for next season. Talks are reportedly underway with a centre-back. The latest news and rumours surrounding the German record champions.

More news and articles about FC Bayern:

  • Is the FCB his dream club? The transfer saga takes a fresh twist.
  • Is the club eyeing another Magpies star alongside Gordon?
  • Kompany's compatriot is reported to have given the green light for a move to FC Bayern.
  • Tomas AraujoGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern News: Talks reported with new transfer target, despite huge release clause.

    FC Bayern have held talks with Tomas Araujo's representatives about a potential transfer, according to tz.

    Araujo, who can operate at centre-back or right-back, could challenge Konrad Laimer for a spot in the starting XI. The German record champions had previously monitored Givairo Read.

    However, the 23-year-old only recently signed a long-term contract with Benfica Lisbon until 2029, and reports suggest it includes a hefty release clause ranging from 80 to 100 million euros. Chelsea are also said to have shown strong interest in Araujo in the past.

    Given that fee, Bayern are unlikely to pursue him. According to Kicker, the club's top priority remains a versatile attacker who can play on the left wing or through the middle, hence the growing talk of Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon.

    Still, the German record champions may need fresh centre-backs this summer if Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito depart. Kim was already earmarked for sale last year, and Ito's future at FCB remains uncertain.

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  • hiroki-ito(C)Getty Images

    FC Bayern news and rumours: Hirko Ito is reportedly free to leave the club once more.

    According to tz, Ito could leave Bayern Munich as early as next summer—just two seasons after his arrival—if a suitable offer for the Japanese winger materialises.

    Ito joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2024 via a €23.5 million release clause, but his debut season was a bitter disappointment. The 26-year-old suffered a metatarsal fracture shortly before the campaign began, sidelining him for months. He made only six appearances before the same metatarsal broke again.

    He returned in November and has since made 21 competitive appearances, featuring more regularly toward the end of the campaign once Bayern had sealed the Bundesliga title and set its sights on the Champions League final.

    In the Champions League knockout stage against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, he remained an unused substitute for four full 90-minute matches. In the DFB-Pokal knockout phase, he was introduced, at most, only in the dying minutes. 

    His contract in Munich runs until 2028, but given the €23.5 million already invested, Bayern would probably demand at least €20 million before entering talks with any suitor.

  • FC Bayern: Upcoming fixtures for the Bavarians

    DateMatchCompetition
    Saturday, 9 MayVfL Wolfsburg vs. FC BayernBundesliga
    Saturday, 16 MayFC Bayern - 1. FC KölnBundesliga
    Saturday, 23 MayFC Bayern - VfB StuttgartDFB Cup

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