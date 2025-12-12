FA to hold talks with FIFA over 'outrageous' World Cup ticket prices as England fans face hefty bill to follow Three Lions at next summer's tournament

The Football Association is preparing to engage FIFA directly, as per The Daily Mail, after the release of World Cup ticket prices sparked widespread outrage among England supporters. The cheapest seats offered to members of the England Supporters Travel Club for the final exceed £3,129, while following the team from the group stage to the final would cost more than £5,000 before travel or accommodation. These figures are far higher than those outlined in the original 2026 host bid, where the cheapest seats were priced at just £15.70.

Fans’ groups branded the prices “laughable”, “scandalous”, and a “monumental betrayal”, with Football Supporters Europe calling for an immediate halt to ticket sales. The FA, which only learned of the detailed pricing structure when it was made public, has acknowledged the anger among supporters and intends to convey their concerns formally. While sympathetic, the FA has also made clear internally that it does not expect FIFA to reverse or significantly amend its pricing model.

Cost increases appear tied to FIFA’s decision to align prices with major US sports events, and the governing body now expects ticket revenue to reach $3.3 billion, almost double the amount promised in the original bid. National associations, including England’s, are alarmed at the impact on dedicated supporters, particularly with Participating Member Associations (PMA) tickets now up to five times more expensive than in Qatar 2022. Some insiders believe certain England allocations may not even sell out, despite a large ex-pat population in the United States expected to boost attendance.