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Ex-PSG star completes Sunderland transfer
Sunderland secure experienced defender
Sunderland have officially secured their first signing of the summer by acquiring Meunier on a two-year contract. The right-back arrives as a free agent after his deal with Lille expired. This continues a trend for the Belgian, who previously moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Borussia Dortmund for no fee in 2020.
The 34-year-old, who recently returned from the World Cup with 83 caps, boasts an impressive track record. His most prominent spell came at Club Brugge, where he made 198 appearances, scored 20 goals, and won one Belgian championship alongside a domestic cup before a €6 million move to France.
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Meunier reveals motivation behind his move
Speaking about his decision, Meunier expressed clear enthusiasm. "I’m hugely excited and honoured to join Sunderland,” said Meunier. “When I spoke with the club I was impressed by the ambition, the project and the desire to keep moving forward. Competing in Europe was also a big factor in my decision. I hope I can bring my experience to the squad, both on and off the pitch.”
That experience includes a trophy-laden era at PSG, where he won three French championships and scored 13 goals in 128 matches. He later lifted one German cup with Dortmund, netting three times in 83 games, before adding four goals in 81 matches for Lille.
European pedigree bolsters defensive options
Meunier brings an exceptional elite pedigree to Sunderland, having also secured three French cups, three French league cups, and three French super cups during his highly successful time in Paris. Throughout his illustrious career across Europe, the defender accumulated 43 appearances in the Champions League and 33 outings in the Europa League.
Standing at an imposing height, he offers a potent combination of physical presence and genuine attacking threat from the right flank. Within Le Bris’s tactical setup, Meunier is expected to compete directly with Trai Hume for a starting role. Furthermore, this strategic acquisition will potentially allow Nordi Mukiele to relocate from full-back into a central defensive position.
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What is next for Sunderland?
Looking ahead, Meunier will immediately integrate into first-team training sessions as Sunderland finalise their tactical preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign. Fans will be eager to see if Le Bris hands him an official debut in the opening fixture. Moreover, his vast continental experience and winning mentality will prove vital when their highly anticipated Europa League journey begins.
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