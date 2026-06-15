Ex-Lens boss Pierre Sage agrees three-year contract at Crystal Palace to replace Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with former Lens head coach Sage to become the club’s new manager. According to a report by The Athletic, the 47-year-old has committed his future to the South London side with a three-year contract as they look to transition into a new chapter following a period of historic achievement under Glasner.

The Frenchman has already secured a work permit and is scheduled to begin his duties on July 6. This timeline allows him to settle in south London before the first-team squad returns for the start of pre-season training on July 10. Sage, who has built a diverse resume including roles as a technical director and scout, is now set to test his tactical acumen in the Premier League.



