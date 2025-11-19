Ex-Arsenal star Gael Clichy proposes 'points' plan to stop set-piece obsession and encourage 'love of the game'

Leading the way when it comes to corners are Clichy’s old club Arsenal, who - under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta and led by the aerial skill of defender Gabriel Magalhaes - strike fear into their opponents every time the ball goes out of play. However, while Clichy believes Arteta has made Arsenal far more physical than they were under former manager Arsene Wenger, he has refused to criticise the Spaniard for changing the club’s style of play.

“Mikel has changed how people see Arsenal,” Clichy continued. “In the Premier League, if you are disrespecting the physicality of the game and the set-play moments, you have a big problem. Mikel has done what he felt was needed for Arsenal to win.

“They are first and you still have people arguing that they don’t play the Arsenal way. It doesn’t make any sense. The Arsenal way is to win trophies. Pretty or not, the fans will be happy.

“We keep on talking about Wenger’s Arsenal playing really good football 20 years later. This is not the same game. It is not the same league. It is not the same generation of players. People who still think Man United need to play with the same DNA of (Sir Alex) Ferguson and are comparing that side to the current one. It is not the coach who is wrong. It is the people who are still comparing these teams.

“If Arsenal win 1-0 with a set piece, then that is all we need to know. We need to accept the coach has a different vision. In the end, you need to win because then pretty much everyone will say it is good enough.”