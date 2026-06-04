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AFP
Gabriel Jesus to Everton?! Toffees linked with stunning transfer move for out-of-favour Gunners striker
Everton make Jesus a key attacking target
Everton have identified Jesus as a major transfer target ahead of the summer window, according to Football Insider. The Merseyside club are keen to strengthen an attack that has struggled to deliver goals consistently and see the Brazilian as a proven Premier League performer. However, Everton are not prepared to meet Arsenal's reported £20 million valuation.
The club are also cautious about Jesus' injury history, which has affected his availability in recent seasons since his move to north London. Arsenal are reportedly willing to part ways with the 29-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his attacking options. Jesus has struggled to secure a regular starting role and could be among the players moved on this summer.
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Cost issues are an obstacle for the Toffees
Reports indicate that the Toffees remain interested in the striker but are only willing to pursue a deal if the financial terms become more favourable. The player's wages are understood to be one of the biggest obstacles. Jesus is currently on a lucrative contract at Arsenal, and Everton may need him to accept a significant reduction in salary before any agreement can be considered.
Interest in the Brazilian is not limited to Everton. AC Milan, Juventus and Palmeiras have also reportedly been linked with a move as Arsenal prepare for a busy summer transfer window.
Jesus' fitness is also a concern for Everton
Everton's recruitment team are searching for an experienced forward capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League. Jesus fits that profile thanks to his track record in England, and the club have reportedly monitored him for an extended period. The striker was linked with Everton last summer and again in January, but Arsenal were not prepared to sanction a departure at those stages. The situation now appears to have changed as the Gunners look to refresh their squad.
Despite that, Everton must still overcome concerns surrounding both the transfer cost and the player's salary package. His fitness record is another factor being carefully considered by the club. Last season, he started just three of his 14 Premier League games, with an ACL injury keeping him out for most of the first half of the campaign.
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Everton weigh up options ahead of the summer window
Everton will continue assessing whether a deal for Jesus is financially achievable. Any progress is likely to depend on Arsenal's demands and whether the striker is willing to compromise on wages to remain in the Premier League.
If negotiations prove too difficult, David Moyes could explore alternative options. Taty Castellanos is reportedly among the forwards being considered as Everton continue their search for attacking reinforcements ahead of next season.