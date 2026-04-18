Everton boss David Moyes mockingly claims Liverpool get ALL the decisions as he fires back at Arne Slot's Anfield ref complaints

Asked if he feels sympathy for Slot given some Reds fans do not back him to turn things around, Moyes said: “Absolutely. He has done a brilliant job. And I have got to say he is a really good coach – that is from a neutral point of view. But I’m not sure I’m having him saying they are getting bad decisions at Anfield because if you ask any Premier League manager over football history, they will tell you that if there is one club that gets all the decisions, it is Liverpool Football Club.”

The Scotsman continued his critique, suggesting that Everton have often been on the wrong end of those calls during his various spells in the dugout. “So if they are finding a few bad things at the moment, well, we have had to put up with them for years, every time we go there. But as a coach, I think he’s a top coach. I actually think Liverpool supporters would agree with that if they were honest as well! There are very few decisions that go against Liverpool at Anfield. Very few,” Moyes added.