Despite the confidence radiating from the Riquelme camp, the player's representatives have moved quickly to distance themselves from the election rhetoric. Haaland, who is currently under a massive contract with Man City through 2034, remains one of the most coveted assets in world football, and his camp was eager to clarify that no formal agreement is in place with any candidate.

In a joint statement, the striker's father, Alfie Haaland, and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, denied any agreement with Riquelme: "All very entertaining but not true. We wish all the best for both candidates in the Madrid elections."

Furthermore, perThe Athletic, City are now considering legal action over Riquelme's claims. A statement read: "The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue. There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it. We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context."