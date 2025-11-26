GOAL/Getty
'Too much!' - Enzo Maresca tells Chelsea wonderkid Estevao Willian to 'relax' amid comparisons with Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo
Estevao outshined Yamal in battle of wonderkids
Comparisons were also being drawn between Blaugrana sensation Lamine Yamal and Estevao ahead of the clash as two of the brightest prospects in European football came face to face.
As the match ended at Stamford Bridge, Estevao emerged as the clear winner as he starred with a goal in the Premier League giants' massive 3-0 win over the La Liga club. The Brazilian teenager doubled his team's lead at the start of the second half after Jule Kounde's own goal handed them the lead. Liam Delap then scored a third to seal a memorable win for Maresca's team. Estevao had a terrific outing on the night as Yamal was kept silent.
The 18-year-old also matched Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe's record in Europe as he became the third teenager to score in each of his first three Champions League starts.
'Estevao needs to relax'
The 18-year-old's mesmerising form for club and country has already prompted comparisons to football legends Messi and Ronaldo, but Maresca has issued a warning to the youngster. After the Barcelona clash, the Italian coach told reporters: "Estevao needs to relax. He needs to enjoy, he needs [training] sessions. He needs to play football. Him, Lamine, they are so young, 18, that if you start to talk about Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I think it is too much pressure for young boys like them. They need to enjoy, arrive at the training ground, happy, session. When you start to compare with Messi or Ronaldo, I think it is too much for them."
Reacting to his own performance, Estevao said: "I don't really have any words to sum up how I am feeling. It was all very quick for me. I found some space and wiggled my way through. I hope I keep scoring for many more years. It really was the perfect night. [My goal] was such a special moment for me in my career. From the moment I arrived here, I felt such a connection with the fans. I'm just so happy I could score for them and make them happy."
'Most important thing' for Estevao
Maresca also shared some valuable advice for Estevao before the game, as he said: "Estevao is already playing a high level, starting already with Brazil. For sure, he is very young, for sure, he can do many things better, but we are very happy with him. Now, for me, it's more or less the same thing I said about Pedri, it is nice for people who love football to watch players like Estevao, Lamine Yamal, Pedri - this is the beauty of football. We are happy Estevao is with us and for sure he is going to do well. He is going to be an important player for sure for this club, no doubt. The most important thing for Estevao is that he has to enjoy fully, he has to be happy, and not think about being better than this player or another player, but only think about himself and try to be a better than himself day by day, try to work hard, improve and for sure he is going to be a top player for this club."
Arsenal challenge in front of Blues
Chelsea cannot afford to be complacent after the dominating performance in Europe as they next face Arsenal in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash. After City dropped points in their last game against Newcastle, Maresca's side climbed to second in the table. They will now aim to beat the Gunners at home to reduce their gap to the leaders to just three points.
