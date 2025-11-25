Chelsea player ratings vs Barcelona: Electric Estevao wins the war of the wonderkids as Marc Cucurella locks down Lamine Yamal in statement Champions League win for the Blues

The home side saw two goals ruled out for offside inside the first 25 minutes, with Enzo Fernandez twice having his celebrations cut short thanks to first a Wesley Fofana handball and then the offside flag. In fact, the Blues almost saw themselves go behind after a rare Barca attack in the early stages, as some slick play from Lamine Yamal saw the La Masia wonderkid slip Ferran Torres through, only for the former Manchester City man to fire agonisingly wide of Robert Sanchez's goal.

Just over 20 minutes later, the visitors were punished. It was third time lucky for Maresca's men, who were finally allowed to celebrate with the Stamford Bridge faithful after Marc Cucurella - who was brilliant across the night - beat the high line of Barcelona and delivered a low cross into the six-yard box. After a scrappy few seconds that saw Pedro Neto attempt a backheel into the net, the ball bounced off Jules Kounde and in, giving Chelsea a deserved lead.

With their backs now against the wall, Barca's misery was further compounded after captain Ronald Araujo was sent off just before half-time. A silly yellow card for dissent towards the referee was followed by a reckless tackle on Cucurella, giving the official no choice but to dismiss the Uruguay international.

With Chelsea in full control, it was plain sailing for most of the second half. The moment of the night came from the highly-rated Estevao, who weaved in and out of the Barcelona defence before blasting an effort into the roof of the net with his weaker right foot. It was another clear sign of the talent he possesses, outshining Yamal when the moment mattered most.

The pain did not stop there for Flick's side, who saw their defence breached for a third time before the final whistle. This time it was Delap who struck, firing home low from Fernandez's pass to put a seal on the game that was never really a contest.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...