Enzo Fernandez to PSG? Blues star could force shock exit if Chelsea fail to secure Champions League spot
Champions League qualification holds the key
According to French outlet L'Équipe, Fernandez has emerged as a long-term target for PSG. The reigning European champions are actively pursuing the 25-year-old, sensing a potential opportunity should Chelsea miss out on Europe's elite competition. The Argentine arrived from Benfica in January 2023 for a staggering €121 million fee, and while his deal runs until June 2032, the French giants possess the financial muscle to test Chelsea’s resolve.
The threat of a shock exit is heavily tied to domestic success. After 29 rounds, the Blues sit fifth in the Premier League with 48 points, tied with sixth-placed Liverpool. Crucially, they remain just three points behind Aston Villa and Manchester United in the race for the top four. Missing out on a place in the competition next season would come as a huge financial blow for the Blues considering their big-spending habits in recent years, which could see them forced into letting the Argentine leave if a suitable offer comes in.
Managerial changes and new contract demands
The midfielder remains a vital component under new head coach Liam Rosenior. Nevertheless, reports indicated the player was initially disturbed by the dugout changes at the start of the calendar year, having shared a close bond with former boss Enzo Maresca. This period of transition coincided with intense speculation regarding his long-term commitment to the West London club.
Complicating matters further is a recent change in representation. He joined a new agency featuring former PSG star Javier Pastore and established agent Matias Toranzo. Following a brilliant campaign, his representatives quickly made their intentions known to the club, seeking an improved contract. Despite the South American commanding a high salary, his camp feels his performances warrant fresh terms.
Standout statistics amid European interest
He has backed his demands with exceptional output on the pitch this season. Across 42 appearances in all competitions—including 28 in the league, eight in Europe, four in the EFL Cup, and two in the FA Cup—he has registered 11 goals and eight assists over 3,331 minutes. He currently ranks top among teammates for chances created and successful passes.
While PSG lead the continental chase, he is also said to admire Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid. Interestingly, reports suggest he is less fussed about a move to Ligue 1 compared to a potential switch to the Bernabeu. Despite this, the club remains completely relaxed about the situation, firmly maintaining they have no intention of selling their prized asset.
Rosenior desperate to keep hold of star man
Rosenior has been unequivocally clear about his desire to retain the midfield dynamo. Addressing the transfer rumours, the manager recently stated: "It means nothing to me. When you’re a world-class player, there’s always going to be speculation that you can’t control." He clearly views the player as the cornerstone of his long-term tactical vision.
The English coach added: "He’s a Chelsea player. He’s very important to me. I think we’re going to have a really good, hopefully winning relationship in the short term and the long term." With Chelsea hosting Newcastle United in their next pivotal league fixture, closing that three-point gap is essential. Securing Champions League football is paramount to satisfying a squad of this calibre and preventing his departure.
