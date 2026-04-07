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Magdy Obaid

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Enrique: We defied Liverpool’s high expectations… and Hakimi put an end to the difficult spell

Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Luis Enrique
England
France
Spain

Paris coach vows to take on the Reds at the Parc des Princes

In a thrilling Champions League clash, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to face Liverpool in the first leg of the quarter-finals, with the Parc des Princes set to host this major fixture tomorrow evening, Wednesday. 

Head coach Luis Enrique spoke at the pre-match press conference about preparations and expectations, emphasising that there is no clear favourite in such encounters, whilst highlighting his team’s collective identity.

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  • Match preview and the absence of the clear favourite

    During the pre-match press conference, Enrique said that it was impossible to pick a favourite to win in such matches, noting that he did not see his team as favourites.

    The Spanish manager added that last season saw high expectations for Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to reach the final, but the situation is different this year, which is a blow to the Reds’ ambitions.

    He emphasised his desire to maintain the team’s identity by playing entertaining football and enjoying the European competition.

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  • Injuries in Paris and the stance on a return

    The club announced that Bradley Barcola had returned to team training this Tuesday morning. Enrique commented that the player was lacking a bit of confidence and that the coaching staff were working to provide him with the best possible conditions, whilst leaving the final decision regarding his readiness up to him.

    As for Fabián Ruiz, the manager confirmed that he is making significant progress despite not yet taking part in team training, noting that his return requires patience and extra effort, and that the team is focused on giving the players the confidence they need to make a full recovery.

  • Ashraf Hakimi and the end of a difficult spell

    Enrique praised the attacking duo of Gonzalo Ramos and Lee, emphasising that any team aiming to win trophies needs players of their calibre, and expressed his great delight at having them in the squad given their importance.

    Regarding Achraf Hakimi, he noted that the player had gone through a difficult period due to injuries, but had made a huge effort to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations, and that he is now in excellent spirits, which is reflected positively in his performance, making him a key and very important member of the team.

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  • A look back at previous encounters and the match plan

    Enrique spoke about last season’s clash, describing it as “world-class”, and expressed his desire to play a match of similar quality but with a better result, emphasising that the atmosphere at the Parc des Princes is fantastic and that playing at home gives the team a real boost.

    Regarding Iketike, who is returning to the stadium with Liverpool, he said he does not usually speak about players who have left, but he praised his significant development since his early days in Paris, where he has become a prominent international player.

    As for the style of play, he expressed hope of having more possession than Liverpool, whilst acknowledging the difficulty of the task against a strong side led by an excellent manager.

    He concluded by saying that facing Liverpool every year is a positive thing, and that the team is keen to reach the semi-finals despite the difficulty of the task, noting that the match will be tough for both sides without relying on any pre-match analysis regarding the favourites to win.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG