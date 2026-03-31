England World Cup opponents sack head coach just 10 weeks out from tournament kick-off

While the defeat to Germany was the final straw, Addo’s second tenure has been plagued by inconsistency and poor results. During this stint, he managed only eight wins from 22 matches, suffering nine defeats.

In its official release, GFA wrote: "The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo effective immediately."

"The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours. The Ghana Football Association will communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course."