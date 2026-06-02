Is Thomas Tuchel's team better than the 'Golden Generation?' England's 21st century World Cup squads - ranked

Indeed, it set expectations for years to come. That was 2001, and the head honcho of the FA declared that it didn't really get any better than this in terms of talent. At the time, England were 35 years - and counting - removed from winning a World Cup. They had reached semi-finals of major tournaments since, most notably five years earlier at Euro '96, but Crozier's assertion set expectations for Sven Goran Eriksson's team.

England, of course, would never quite live up to them. The name stuck, but tournament after tournament, squads failed. That group aged, got better, fell short, and new players come along. Not until the supposed 'golden generation' had all moved on did England really start announce themselves as true World Cup challengers once again.

Indeed, each version of England at the last seven World Cups has looked slightly different. During that run, four managers have taken charge (soon to be five), and a handful of players survived multiple eras. Some were too quickly moved on, while others outstayed their welcome.

With that in mind, GOAL has ranked the England World Cup squads of the 21st century in terms of their talent level, from 2002 to the group selected by Thomas Tuchel to represent the Three Lions in 2026: