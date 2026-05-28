She reports that the French winger received a WhatsApp message on 30 July 2025. The note "urged" Coman to "reconsider a move to Saudi Arabia". The sender remains unnamed.
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Dumped via WhatsApp: FC Bayern apparently put unusual pressure on a top star
As had been the case for several months, Coman was still seen as a transfer target for the German record champions. According to reports, sporting director Max Eberl (52) had already tried in January to persuade the French international to join the Saudi Pro League, but failed.
In the summer, the second attempt followed shortly after the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian had arrived at Säbener Straße from Liverpool FC for €70 million shortly before the WhatsApp message, and selling Coman a year before his contract expired was intended to recoup part of that fee and save on the 2020 Champions League hero's hefty salary.
This time, the Munich club were more successful in their efforts: Coman moved to Al-Nassr on 15 August, with €25 million flowing into Bayern's coffers. According to Bild, the sum could well have been lower. Eberl was reportedly criticised internally for settling too quickly on that figure, and board chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen (58) then reopened talks with the Saudis, extracting a further €5 million.
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FC Bayern face another blow over Kingsley Coman
Coman spent a decade at Bayern Munich, winning 20 trophies. His 72 goals for the club included the decisive strike in the 2020 Champions League final against his former side, PSG.
Shortly after leaving the club, he told L'Equipe: "Towards the end of the transfer window, some issues emerged that complicated the situation—details I'll omit here. I wasn't pushed out, but I was told the club would let me leave for financial reasons. I had the backing of the coach, the fans, and some board members—but not all of them." He added, without naming names, "A faction of the club wanted me gone."
At his new club, Coman immediately helped secure the long-awaited Saudi Pro League title. Playing alongside superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and former Bayern teammate Sadio Mané, he contributed to last week's championship-clinching 4-1 win over Damac on the final matchday.
That triumph also triggers extra payments to Bayern, according to the Riyadh-based daily Arriyadiyah. Al-Nassr must now pay five million euros to Chelsea for Felix and one million euros to Bayern as part of Coman's deal.
Kingsley Coman's time at FC Bayern in numbers
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Titles 339 72 71 16 2 20