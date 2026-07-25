'A nice tribute' - Donald Trump appreciates Ferran Torres' 'Make Spain Great Again' cap during Spain's World Cup celebrations

In the wake of Spain’s historic World Cup triumph, Torres sparked a social media firestorm by sporting a "Make Spain Great Again" cap during the team's victory parade through Madrid. The headwear, an unmistakable riff on Trump’s iconic "Make America Great Again" merchandise, quickly caught the eye of the U.S. President, who was quick to offer his public approval of the stylistic choice.

Speaking to members of the press on Friday, Trump was glowing in his assessment of the Spanish hero. “He is a great player. He was wearing essentially a 'Make America Great Again' cap, so it was a nice tribute. And I think he meant that very nicely, we appreciate it," Trump told reporters. The President’s comments suggest he views the Spanish national team's forward as a supporter of the political aesthetic he has globalised over the last decade.