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Djibril Cisse's son Prince signs first professional contract with Liverpool
A breakthrough season rewarded
Liverpool have confirmed that Cisse is one of eight academy prospects to put pen to paper on new terms following an impressive year at the AXA Training Centre. The young defender was a mainstay for the Under-18s throughout the 2025-26 season, making 19 league appearances and wearing the captain's armband on four occasions.
His progress wasn't limited to the U18s; Cisse also featured four times in the UEFA Youth League for the Under-19s and marked his debut for the Under-21s with a goal. The new professional deal is expected to keep him at Anfield until 2029, the maximum length permitted for a player of his age, as the club looks to secure the future of their most promising talents.
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Following in father's footsteps
While his father was a lightning-fast striker who scored 24 goals in 79 appearances for the Reds, the younger Cisse is carving out a reputation at the other end of the pitch. A tactical shift last season saw Prince move from a forward role to centre-back, a transition that has proved remarkably successful for both the player and the Liverpool academy team.
Discussing the comparison with his father, Prince told the club’s official website in February: “I’ve seen the highlights. It’s nice to watch him back, see what he was like. A bit of a crazy player with his mad hairstyles and all that. Me playing centre-back now, he was probably a striker that I wouldn’t want to play against. He seemed like a good player. I had pace but maybe my goalscoring ability probably wasn’t as good as his, hence why I’ve been moved to centre-back. He was lightning-quick but I’d say I’m maybe a bit quicker.”
Future ambitions at Anfield
The teenager has made no secret of his desire to emulate his father’s success at senior level, which included lifting the Champions League, FA Cup, and UEFA Super Cup. For Prince, the immediate focus remains on steady progression through the age groups as he eyes a spot in the Under-21 squad on a full-time basis next season.
“Short term, I just hope to keep progressing, getting better, keep starting in the U18s and maybe play a couple of U21s games - who knows?” Cisse added when asked about his career goals. “Then long term, I obviously want to get in the first team. I want to play for Liverpool for the rest of my life really - that’s what I want to do.”
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The path to the first team
Cisse faces significant competition as he looks to climb the Liverpool ladder, particularly with the arrival of Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Vienna adding depth to the defensive ranks. However, his versatility and leadership qualities, demonstrated during his time as U18 captain, suggest he has the temperament required to succeed under the club's new coaching structure, led by Andoni Iraola.