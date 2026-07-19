Goal.com
LiveVPN

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
United States v Costa Rica - Gold Cup 2025: Quarter FinalsGetty Images Sport
Staff Writer

'It's definitely hard balancing the two' - Diego Luna shares the differences between Real Salt Lake and USMNT

FEATURES
World Cup
D. Luna
USA
Real Salt Lake

Diego Luna spoke to GOAL in May in an interview courtesy of Carl's Jr. on how he has juggled U.S. National Team duty with his club career at Real Salt Lake.

  • Real Salt Lake v Portland TimbersGetty Images Sport

    Balancing two different roles

    Diego Luna admits the transition between Real Salt Lake and the USMNT has not always been easy.

    At club level, he serves as the primary creator and focal point of the attack. With the national team, he was competing alongside several talented forwards and attacking midfielders for limited minutes.

    "It's definitely hard balancing the two," Luna said as part of a campaign with Carl's Jr in May.

    The challenge, he explained, is adapting to different tactical demands while still preserving the qualities that make him unique.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-USA-COSTA RICA-FRIENDLYAFP

    A reputation built on resilience

    Luna's growing standing within the national team setup was helped by his willingness to play through adversity.

    One of the defining moments of his USMNT emergence came when he continued playing despite suffering a broken nose, an act that drew praise from Mauricio Pochettino and teammates alike.

    The midfielder's relentless style has become part of his identity, both for club and country. At 22, he has already established himself as one of MLS' most exciting American attackers.

  • Real Salt Lake v Houston Dynamo FCGetty Images Sport

    Turning disappointment into motivation

    Missing the World Cup squad was a setback, but not one that changed Luna's outlook.

    Instead, his focus remains on producing for Real Salt Lake and continuing to improve. He believes consistent performances in MLS will keep him firmly in the national-team conversation.

    "I think, right now, it's just grind time," Luna said. "It's just about locking in and grinding, man, every day."

    For Luna, the path forward is simple: keep working and stay ready for the next opportunity.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Major League Soccer
Los Angeles FC crest
Los Angeles FC
LAF
Real Salt Lake crest
Real Salt Lake
RSL