'It's definitely hard balancing the two' - Diego Luna shares the differences between Real Salt Lake and USMNT

Diego Luna admits the transition between Real Salt Lake and the USMNT has not always been easy.

At club level, he serves as the primary creator and focal point of the attack. With the national team, he was competing alongside several talented forwards and attacking midfielders for limited minutes.

"It's definitely hard balancing the two," Luna said as part of a campaign with Carl's Jr in May.

The challenge, he explained, is adapting to different tactical demands while still preserving the qualities that make him unique.