Getty Images Sport
'It's definitely hard balancing the two' - Diego Luna shares the differences between Real Salt Lake and USMNT
- Getty Images Sport
Balancing two different roles
Diego Luna admits the transition between Real Salt Lake and the USMNT has not always been easy.
At club level, he serves as the primary creator and focal point of the attack. With the national team, he was competing alongside several talented forwards and attacking midfielders for limited minutes.
"It's definitely hard balancing the two," Luna said as part of a campaign with Carl's Jr in May.
The challenge, he explained, is adapting to different tactical demands while still preserving the qualities that make him unique.
- AFP
A reputation built on resilience
Luna's growing standing within the national team setup was helped by his willingness to play through adversity.
One of the defining moments of his USMNT emergence came when he continued playing despite suffering a broken nose, an act that drew praise from Mauricio Pochettino and teammates alike.
The midfielder's relentless style has become part of his identity, both for club and country. At 22, he has already established himself as one of MLS' most exciting American attackers.
- Getty Images Sport
Turning disappointment into motivation
Missing the World Cup squad was a setback, but not one that changed Luna's outlook.
Instead, his focus remains on producing for Real Salt Lake and continuing to improve. He believes consistent performances in MLS will keep him firmly in the national-team conversation.
"I think, right now, it's just grind time," Luna said. "It's just about locking in and grinding, man, every day."
For Luna, the path forward is simple: keep working and stay ready for the next opportunity.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting