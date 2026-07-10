Carl's Jr.
'I want to build a legacy for my name' - Diego Luna opens up on his growth and the importance of mental health
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More than a soccer player
Diego Luna has emerged as one of MLS' most exciting young American talents, but the Real Salt Lake midfielder hopes his story will be about more than what happens on the field.
The 22-year-old, a two-time MLS All-Star, earned significant attention during the USMNT's World Cup cycle before ultimately missing out on Mauricio Pochettino's final squad. Even so, Luna says his long-term goals extend beyond soccer.
"I want to build a legacy for my name," Luna said as part of a campaign with Carl's Jr.
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A passion for mental health and community
As Luna's profile has grown, so has his desire to make a difference away from the game.
The midfielder has been recognized for his community involvement, particularly around mental health initiatives. He says helping others is just as important as anything he accomplishes on the pitch.
"I want to be like, 'This guy gave back to mental health,' or 'This guy gave back to the kids,' or 'This guy gave back to the community,'" Luna said.
For Luna, success is measured by impact as much as trophies or individual honors.
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The coffee shop lesson
One of the most influential experiences of Luna's young career had nothing to do with soccer.
After moving to Utah, he often found himself alone once training sessions ended. Looking for structure and interaction, he took a job at a coffee shop.
Luna says it proved to be one of the best decisions he has ever made.
"I learned to communicate better, make eye contact, make people laugh," he said.
The experience helped him develop confidence and people skills while showing him how small interactions can brighten someone's day.
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Looking up after the World Cup disappointment
Missing out on the USMNT's World Cup roster was a disappointment, but Luna remains focused on the future.
He continues to be a central figure for Real Salt Lake and one of the most promising young players in MLS. As he works toward future national-team opportunities, Luna says he wants to be remembered for much more than his performances with the ball at his feet.
His goal is simple: leave a lasting impact on both the game and the people around him.
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