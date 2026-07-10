'I want to build a legacy for my name' - Diego Luna opens up on his growth and the importance of mental health

Diego Luna has emerged as one of MLS' most exciting young American talents, but the Real Salt Lake midfielder hopes his story will be about more than what happens on the field.

The 22-year-old, a two-time MLS All-Star, earned significant attention during the USMNT's World Cup cycle before ultimately missing out on Mauricio Pochettino's final squad. Even so, Luna says his long-term goals extend beyond soccer.

"I want to build a legacy for my name," Luna said as part of a campaign with Carl's Jr.







