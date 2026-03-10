Diego Luna and Gio Reyna in, Max Arfsten out? GOAL’s USMNT World Cup squad picks

GOAL's picks: Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Diego Luna, Weston McKennie, Aidan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Cristian Roldan, Gio Reyna, Tanner Tessmann, Malik Tillman
In the mix: Johnny Cardoso (injured), Jack McGlynn, Yunus Musah, James Sands (injured)
Man, there are some tough calls to make here.
Unfortunately, Cardoso's injury did make it somewhat easier to sort out the defensive midfield space, but it's still a tricky one, for sure. Adams is locked in. Tessmann, as long as his current knock isn't too serious, is, too. In terms of deeper-lying players, Morris should feel good, as should Roldan, whose leadership almost overshadows what he can do on the field, as evidenced specifically by his fall run.
Then, in the more attacking spots, Pulisic and McKennie are the presumed starters, Tillman provides creative cover, Aaronson and Luna bring energy, and Reyna remains the true wildcard - the player who could significantly raise this team’s ceiling. For all of his missteps in recent years, there is still too much in Reyna’s game to give up on. Given what happened in 2022, some will understandably wonder how he would handle a lesser role, which is likely what he would have if called in. But Reyna seems to have grown from that experience in Qatar, and it could even push him to fight harder for the chance to quiet those narratives for good.
If you haven't been counting, that leaves one spot up for grabs. Does it go to Berhalter's tenacity? McGlynn's left foot? Musah's potential? McGlynn has a real argument, to be fair, as a break-in-case-of-emergency creator that can change a game on a dime, but the reality is that, in a game scenario, the U.S. is more likely to turn to someone like Reyna or Tillman in that spot. Because of that, it goes to Berhalter, a player who, at the very least, raises the floor of the team with his competitiveness and tenacity in a deeper role.