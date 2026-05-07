Getty Images Sport
USMNT star Johnny Cardoso suffers ankle sprain as World Cup hopes take hit
A World Cup under threat
Atletico offered little clear information in a brief post on X to announce Cardoso's knock.
However, the typical recovery time for a high ankle sprain is several weeks. With the U.S. scheduled to face Paraguay in their World Cup opener on June 13, Cardoso's tournament hopes are certainly under threat.
Losing a starting midfielder?
Manager Mauricio Pochettino has repeatedly experimented with his midfield, but Cardoso, when fit, has been a regular for the Argentine manager. He would seem to be a lock for the squad this summer and an important piece in central midfield alongside captain Tyler Adams.
Yet the U.S. do have depth at his position. Tanner Tessmann, Sebastian Berhalter and Cristian Roldan have all impressed under Pochettino. It could also be an opportunity for the versatile Yunus Musah to make a case for a place in the team.
A poor end to an impressive season
Cardoso has impressed at Atleti after earning a big-money move from Real Betis last season. The New Jersey native has made 30 appearances in all competitions and proved to be a solid midfield piece for Diego Simeone's rugged side. He has cemented a starting spot in recent months and seems primed to continue playing a major role for the team going forward.
- (C)Getty Images
USMNT otherwise staying healthy
Cardoso's knock is a blow for a U.S. side that has otherwise used the last few months to return to full fitness. Antonee Robinson, after struggling with knee and muscle injuries, is now playing regularly for Fulham.
Meanwhile, Sergino Dest made his long-anticipated return for PSV last week after a couple of months out with a hamstring issue. Pochettino will hope he can pick from a mostly fit squad ahead of a home World Cup.